Kozhikode light metro project on slow track

Kozhikode: The State government is yet to fast-track the proposed Kozhikode Light Metro project as the departments concerned are reportedly reluctant to follow it up with the Public Investment Board (PIB) which has to clear the project.

Government sources told The Hindu on Sunday that a major hurdle for the project was obtaining PIB sanction, which is a prerequisite for the Centre to accord 20 per cent of its equity contribution. Meanwhile, there are growing concerns over the delay in the commencement and the anticipated cost overrun of the multi-crore project.

A high-level meeting of officials chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had decided to ink a deal with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is the turnkey consultant to the projects in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

For the record, a survey had been conducted for the project under the supervision of an official of the rank of Deputy Collector in charge of land acquisition for the construction of metro stations. The land required for the project is 10.05 hectares which include 1.5 hectares in private possession. The estimated cost of the project is Rs.2,509 crore. If executed as scheduled, the project will come to fruition by 2021.

The proposed light metro, covering a distance of 13.30 km from Meenchanda to Kozhikode Medical College, will have 14 stations at Medical College, Chevayur, Thondayad, Kottooli, New Bus Stand, KSRTC station, Mananchira, Palayam, Railway Station, Pushpa Junction, Kallayi, Panniyankara, Vattakinar, and Meenchanda. The selected alignment has a large number of sharp curves and steep gradients.

The Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Limited (KRTL) is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by the government for the implementation, operation, and maintenance of metro rail systems in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

It is learnt that the DMRC has already submitted details about procurement of rolling stock, land acquisition, besides estimates for flyovers and subways, and identification of major utilities to the Centre.

The DMRC, which has been tasked with the construction of the Panniyankara rail overbridge, a vital component of the light metro project, has almost completed the work. The bridge is among the five major railway projects that are meant to accelerate the development of the city.

The light metro proposed for Kozhikode will be fully elevated and capable of serving all urban traffic needs of the city till 2050. It is estimated that the city will have only a population of less than 50 lakh even then.