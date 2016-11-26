Kozhikode gears up for 7-day drive to get rid of plastic waste

more-in

An unparalleled effort to make Kozhikode free of plastic waste, termed ‘Bhageeratham’, will be launched in the district on December 24 under the aegis of the Government Arts and Science College.

Bhageeratham will be undertaken as a joint venture of various National Service Scheme (NSS) units in the district, by combining their annual week-long camps. Around 100 NSS units in schools and colleges in Kozhikode will hold their seven-day camp at the same time, from December 24 to December 31, and strive to rid the district of plastic waste.

The teachers and students of the Government Arts and Science College and the continuing education programme in the college, Samrudhi, will lead the efforts.

The programme is being implemented with the help of the State government, the district administration, the Corporation, and various political and social organisations.

The project will be implemented first in urban areas. Bhageeratham volunteers will collect plastic waste from shops and streets in urban areas, and send it for recycling.

With the help of merchant bodies, shops will be divided into groups and arrangements will be made for the timely collection of waste from the shops in the future. Efforts will be made to discourage the use of disposable plates and glasses.

Around 10,000 persons are expected to be part of Bhageeratham on each of the seven days of the drive.