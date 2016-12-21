Kozhikode

Kollam-Sengottai train service likely from May

Gauge conversion work on 49.2-km stretch progressing

The General Manager of the Southern Railway, Vashishta Johri, has informed the Kollam MP, N.K. Premachandran that the gauge conversion work on the 49.2- km Punalur-Sengottai section would be completed by May next year and that train services from Kollam through the section would commence soon afterwards.

Mr. Johri said this to Mr. Premachandran during a meet on Tuesday at Thiruvananthapuram with MPs coming under the constituencies within the Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram Railway Divisions.

In a statement issued here Mr. Premachandran said that Mr. Johri had also informed that all train services along the section which had been withdrawn will be resumed when the line is commissioned.

