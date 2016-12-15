Industry body to back govt’s IT initiative in city

more-in

Kozhikode: Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the association of Information Technology companies in Kerala, has offered to back the State government in its efforts to develop Kozhikode into a preferred IT destination.

“Kozhikode has a natural entrepreneurial instinct. The government-owned Cyberpark and the facility run by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society have infrastructure which is comparable to that of the best in the industry. These, along with the vast talent pool, will drive the growth of the city into an IT hub,” GTech chairman K. Nandakumar said.

“Even as proximity to Bengaluru is a positive, air connectivity with other cities remains a challenge. GTech will work with other trade bodies in the region and take up the issue with the authorities concerned. Social infrastructure also needs to be scaled up to cater to the aspirations of youth, who account for almost 90 per cent of the headcount in the industry,” he added.

Explaining the initiative, Cyberpark Chief Executive Officer Ajith Kumar said: “There are several companies in Kozhikode with the potential to make it big, should they get the right inputs. GTech’s new initiative will go a long way in catapulting them to the next level.”

According to GTech chief executive officer Renjith Ramanujam, the association is committed to driving an inclusive growth of IT industry in the state. “To this end, we will launch more initiatives in the city, benefiting professionals and companies here,” he added.