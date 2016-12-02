IUML to adopt passive protest against Mayor

more-in

The two members of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will end their boycott of the Kochi Corporation Council proceedings, but would not defend Mayor Soumini Jain in the meetings.

The League members, who were peeved at the style of functioning of Ms. Jain, reworked their strategy as the conciliatory meeting convened by the Congress district leadership on Friday evening failed to break the ice.

Though the Muslim League has not formally raised the demand for a leadership change in the council, the party would support any such demand if raised by the Congress councillors. The IUML leaders expect such a demand to come up after the impending organisational changes in the Congress at the district level, sources said.

Though some of the participants of the meeting suggested that a joint statement should be issued by the League and Congress leadership in the council denying the media reports of a rift between the two front partners, Ms. Jain reportedly stated that she had not issued any statements on any issues. Since no statements were issued, there was no logic in denying the media reports, she reportedly stated at the meeting.

When asked about the outcome of the meeting, Ms. Jain said she had participated in the meeting and presented her thoughts there.

The Mayor, who refused to divulge the details of the discussion, said she would abide by the decision of the Congress leadership. “I am unaware of the outcome of the meeting,” she said.