Hartal disrupts life in Kozhikode

With very few ATMs functioning on Monday, people throng an ATM of the State Bank of Travancore in the city. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

more-in

The State-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in protest against the impact of demonetisation on the State’s cooperative sector and the denial of appointment by the Prime Minister’s Office to an all-party delegation from Kerala was total and passed off peacefully in the district.

No untoward incident was reported. Private buses and State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, except those carrying pilgrims to Sabarimala temple, did not conduct services.

Autorickshaws stayed off the road, while a large number of two-wheelers were seen on the road. Train services were not affected. Stranded passengers who reached the railway station at dawn opted to hitch-hike on motorbikes.

Commercial establishments and hotels remained closed. Medical shops were open throughout the day. Much to the relief of travellers, wayside tea-shops remained open. Educational institutions, including professional colleges, had declared a holiday.

Banks were exempted from the purview of the hartal and witnessed heavy rush of customers since morning. Queues at ATMs were thin either because they had not been replenished with cash or had only Rs.2,000 notes to dispense. Many ATMs were filled with cash only by noon.

The district has around 400 ATMs of all leading nationalised and commercial banks and only 60 per cent were recalibrated after the Centre demonetised high value currency notes.

Lead Bank Manager (Kozhikode) K. Bhuvandas said banks experienced shortage of cash after two days of holidays. “ But customers were cooperative and understand the situation,” he said.

Work at government offices, including the District Collectorate, taluk offices at Vadakara, Koyilandy and Thamarassery and Corporation office, was affected. Attendance was reported to be low.

Hartal supporters took out marches at various places in the district. “The Narendra Modi government’s decision has affected all spheres of activity in the country. If the Centre is sincere, it should trace black money invested in gold and stashed away abroad,” said CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan.

The Social Democratic Party of India also participated in the hartal and took out protest marches.