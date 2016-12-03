Giving shape to children’s imagination

more-in

The Hindu Young World Painting Competition at Kozhikode on December 10

KOZHIKODE: The finals of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition for Class IV to Class IX students will be held at Devagiri CMI Public School, near the Kozhikode Medical College, on December 10.

The competition, in association with Thyrocare, is being conducted in 18 cities across India.

Those selected for the finals—based on their preliminary entries—will be intimated through email and also over phone. They should arrive at the competition venue by 9 a.m. at their own cost on December 10. The registration will start at 9 a.m. and the competition will begin at 10 a.m.

The participants should carry their school identity Card. Drawing sheets will be provided at the venue, but other painting materials will have to be brought in by the participants. No sketch pen, marker pen, colour pencil or crayon will be allowed.

Topics for the competition will be announced on the spot. An expert group of artists will decide the winners.

The prizes will be presented to the winners at a ceremony to be held at the venue the same day. All finalists will receive participation certificates. Apart from the first, second and third prizes, consolation prizes will be awarded.

The Hindu is organising the event in association with Thyrocare, known as world’s largest preventive care laboratory.

The venue sponsor for the event is Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, and the snacks sponsor is Regal Bakes, Gandhi Road, Kozhikode.

For assistance, please get in touch with the Senior Assistant Regional Manager (Circulation), The Hindu, 1st Floor, Shaaz Building, Kannur Road, Kozhikode – 673 006, Phone: 0495 – 2762202 or Mrs. P. Sunitha, Assistant Circulation Officer on mobile 98464-30981.