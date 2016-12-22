Gearing up for a glorious new year

more-in

A sense of joy and victory is still palpable at Government Upper Primary School, Malapparamba, a month after it was taken over by the government. The students and staff believe that the school is heading towards a glorious new year, having restarted all those activities that were suspended while it was functioning briefly at the Kozhikode Civil Station.

On Wednesday, the students were busy rehearsing for the Christmas celebration, planned for Friday. With the half yearly examinations going on, they have little time for rehearsals, but they are making the most of the short intervals between examinations. They want the day to be all fun, because this is the first celebration of any sorts in the school after the government takeover.

“It was on November 23, 2016 that we got our premises back after a long and tedious civic and legal battle. On Friday, we complete one month as a government school,” said R.K. Iravil, a teacher and a member of the School Protection Committee.

It was on November 1, 2013 that the then aided school received a closure notice as the management did not want to run it any further. However, the local people were not ready to let the school close down and immediately formed a school protection committee that fought for years to ensure that the school was retained. It was under the aegis of the committee that the school building was reconstructed when the management razed it. Victory often shifted sides in the legal battle that followed and the Kerala High Court finally supported the management claim to close the school down.

Before the government stepped in to take over the school, it was shifted to the Engineer’s Conference Hall in the Civil Station on June 8, 2016.

The takeover took time as the management did not agree with the government’s settlement proposal. However, after six months in the congested hall, a Supreme Court order resulted in the school moving back to its premises as a government school.

The Christmas celebration is titled ‘Udhana Vibhatham’ (Morning of resurrection) in keeping with the spirit of the school that has been resurrected after a closedown. The School PTA has taken initiative to organise the celebration to share the joy of the occasion. District Information Officer K.T. Sekhar will be the chief guest at celebration.