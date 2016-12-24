From Samuel’s stable, a native oven to spice up X’mas

more-in

Kozhikode: A piece of home-made cake to celebrate Christmas or New Year continues to be a dream for many. Most of them hold the purse strings with a sigh over the costly Ovens at the home appliance markets and drop the idea midway. Samuel Jones, a retired electronics engineer from the city, also was one among them till he himself recently developed a utensil to meet the sweet challenge at his own home.

This 53-year old, who has been crazy of curious inventions like solar-powered bicycle for city roads, has developed a ‘country oven’ that can bake all kinds of cakes to spice up the celebrations. With just ₹300, one can set up the Samuel-style oven that contains no complicated components, but just two steel vessels, a glass lid and a steel wire vessel stand. The only requirement is to comply with some precise measures in the selection of vessels that can help quality baking.

“Why should one pay an exorbitant amount for a simple mechanism that can create wonders in the kitchen was my thought when I started working on a viable alternative for families with poor income,” says Mr. Jones. There are several crude methods of baking cakes, but, this one is definitely different, and anyone can experiment it at home with a simple investment, he points out.

The first requirement, according to Mr. Jones, is to get a big steel vessel with an open bottom of 10-cm width. “Any local industrial unit can easily make this alteration on the pot. Another steel vessel, a bit smaller than the big vessel is placed inside along with the steel wire stand in the second phase. The oven is ready by closing it with a glass lid. Any type of bakeware can be used inside this simple system for quality product,” he adds.

Jones attests that he has already made around 30 quality cakes using this technique at his house at Bilathikulam. He has also got around 20 orders from outside to bake Christmas and New Year cakes using the new oven. It is such a simple method, but the measurement of vessels used in the process plays the key role in quality output, he says adding that he will offer all support free of cost to all interested persons in this new experiment.