Forest department to get wireless network

Come January, the Department of Forest and Wildlife will switch over to the once-prevalent wireless communication network to improve surveillance over Maoist infiltration and poaching, to deal with forest fires, and tackle man-animal conflict in the States’ jungles.

Modalities for setting up this dedicated and exclusive wireless communication infrastructure have already been worked out for the officers to cover entire forest areas of the State, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force S.C. Joshi on Thursday.

“Now mobile technology management required more technical management and officers had to seek areas in forests that had tower location range. The wireless network will reinforce better communication,” he told The Hindu.

The total cost of the project is Rs.1.6 crore. Repeater stations have been established to receive signals and retransmission to cover long distances in the interiors of the forests. The new system will strengthen the activities of the department in curbing crimes in the forest areas.

Communication mode

“However, officers will be equipped with devices adhering to dual modes of communication, the existing mobile network and the wireless technology of the department,” Mr. Joshi said.

Often, the beat forest officers who venture into deep forests face challenges while dealing with armed Maoists and poachers. They have to retreat without proper communication to their base camps or offices on several occasions. Now patrolling vehicles would also be installed with the devices to step up operations, he added.

Mr. Joshi said that weak signal strength of mobile phones in deep forests led to failures in communication during raging forest fires. Forest officials not only have to deal with man–animal conflicts but also the agitation of the local people after an incident.