Forensic report confirms drowning of toddler

more-in

The child who walked out of the day care centre unnoticed and was found dead at the Periyar river ghat nearby last month had indeed drowned, confirmed a forensic report.

Quoting the report, senior police sources said that a diatom test performed confirmed the presence of the same microorganisms in the samples taken from the body as in the samples collected from the water.

This comes as an added confirmation since the autopsy report had attributed the death to drowning.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Aadav from Muppathadam was found dead at the jetty, just 150 metres from the day care on November 2.

The report also confirms the police decision to turn down allegations of foul play against the day care authorities. Police didn’t find anything other than negligence on their part and as such, a case was registered under Section 304 A for causing death by negligence.