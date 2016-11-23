Focus on hygiene at Beypore

Fish workers at Beypore harbour. Network for Fish Quality Management and Sustainable Fishing has launched a campaign to improve the quality of fish exports. - Photo: K. Ragesh | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

Speakers at a hygiene-awareness campaign meeting held at the Beypore fishing harbour on Tuesday called for a sharp focus on the cleanliness at the harbour.

They pointed out that hygiene was the one aspect of the fish products that the foreign importers looked for most. To stand up to this challenge, all the stakeholders in the fishing sector needed to be extremely alert to the handling and processing of fish products, they said.

The campaign was organised by the Network for Fish Quality Management and Sustainable Fishing (NETFISH), an arm of the Marine Products Exports Promotion Authority.

N. Satheeshkumar, Kozhikode councillor, launched a harbour clean-up drive as part of the World Fisheries Day observation on Monday.

Santhosh N.K., State coordinator of NETFISH, told The Hindu that his organisation was focussing on the hygiene at the grassroots level of the fisheries sector to improve the quality of the fish exports.

It also aimed to increase the sustainability of fishing through a series of measures such as prevention of juvenile fishing and setting a minimum size for fish to be caught.