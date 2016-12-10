Focus on combating substance abuse

more-in

Studies carried out by the Excise Department point to a substantial increase in instances of substance abuse among women in the State, Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said.

He was inaugurating the 37th State conference of the Kerala State Excise Officers’ Association (KSEOA) here on Saturday. The Department plans to set up clubs against substance abuse in all educational institutions in the State.

Excise officers should not be lenient towards drug peddlers. Only through awareness campaigns can the young generation be weaned away from alcoholism and substance abuse.

The aim of the Excise department should be to identify and rescue students addicted to drugs and help them return to their families instead of punishing them. It was unfortunate that the society was unaware of the growing addiction among students, the Minister added.

He said the Excise Department had planned to set up Janamaithri Excise Centres in identified Scheduled Tribe colonies to improve the situation there.

The Department was being restored from its tainted image. Officers should be responsible towards citizens while demanding perks and hikes in salary, Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

KSEOA State president V. Ajithlal presided over the inaugural session. M.K. Raghavan, MP, delivered the keynote address. Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh and Excise Vigilance Superintendent of Police T. Ramachandran were present.