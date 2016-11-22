Financial aid for farming clusters

more-in

The Agriculture Department will select 18 productive farming clusters from the district this month and give them financial aid of up to Rs.3 lakh each to explore newer marketing opportunities.

Residents’ associations engaged in small-scale vegetable farming will primarily be the beneficiaries of the initiative that will also boost large-scale marketing of home-grown vegetables.

Under the new promotional programme, the Agriculture Department also has plans to offer free trips for farmers to various model farming destinations. Increasing the number of current clusters too is under consideration. Those not familiar with latest roof-top farming techniques, effective irrigation and fertilisation methods will be given an opportunity to learn directly from expert farmers and scientists.

Farming clusters, with potential for bulk production of organic vegetables and better marketing, have options aplenty during the winter season for lucrative experiments.

Agriculture Department officials say the main aim of the new scheme is to make a powerful intervention in the vegetable market, which is now dominated by non-Kerala suppliers.

“With the promotion of cluster or group farming, we will also come up with initiatives to strengthen urban and rural marketing units, where home-grown vegetables can be sold large scale,” they add.

For the rural and urban agriculture markets run by various cooperative societies and organisations, the new promotion package will extend subsidy of up to Rs.10 lakh each for the improvement of basic infrastructure. The marketing units can think of introducing cold storage facilities, auction sheds, and electronic weighing scales and computerised billing units with the subsidy. They will be granted separate aid of up to Rs.5 lakh for directly procuring the stock from organic farmers and market.

Project coordinators say the scheme is part of the State’s attempt to reduce the interference of middlemen at various stages of domestic production and marketing. It will also help the State be self-reliant, they add.