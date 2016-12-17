Elephant menace: DFO assures farmers of construction of protective walls

more-in

Divisional Forest Officer (Kozhikode) K.K. Sunilkumar on Friday visited Karingad and surrounding regions in Kuttiyadi, where farmers have complained of wild elephant menace and of large-scale damage to crops.

The DFO who held discussions with farmers from the area said he would shortly submit a detailed proposal to the government for the construction of protective walls in vulnerable areas. “Around one kilometre of farm land close to the forest area has to be fortified with granite wall as a permanent solution. It would cost at least Rs.1.3 crore,” Mr. Sunilkumar told The Hindu after the field visit. He also pointed out that the proposal would be realised only with the earmarking of required funds in the next budget.

The demand of the local farmers to put up solar fence in other areas too has been considered by the department. Around Rs.6 lakh will be invested shortly to cover around four kilometres of land. However, officials confirm that it will not be a permanent solution as the solar-powered project requires regular maintenance and care, which is not practical in some of the areas.

The field visit was conducted on Friday as irate farmers from Karingad blocked Forest officials from Kuttiyadi Range Office on Thursday and expressed their concerns.