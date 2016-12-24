Efforts on to mitigate summer water crisis

more-in

Kozhikode: In an attempt to mitigate potable water shortage during summer, the district panchayat is preparing a detailed list of unused ponds and wells in various grama panchayats for restoring them with local support. The plan fund of both the local and district panchayat will be pooled together for the project, which will also benefit from the State government’s Harithakeralam initiative.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery, who is also the chairman of the district-level committee for implementing the Harithakeralam project, said the revival of abandoned water sources would be one of the major action plans to meet water shortage. The survey to identify such abandoned water sources will cover both public and private lands, he added.

Under the action plan, the district panchayat will lend a helping hand to local panchayats for removing silt from unused water sources and constructing side walls. At least one such source will be identified and restored in each grama panchayat ward.

“We hope the optimum utilisation of available water sources will alleviate the crisis to a great extent. Preparations are being made in advance as a poor rainfall has doubled concerns of a possible crisis during summer,” Mr. Parassery said. According to him, the district panchayat is also looking into the possibility of organising awareness campaigns to curb wastage of potable water.

Revenue Dept. to chip in

The Revenue Department too will launch special projects to address water shortage. A major proposal under the consideration of the department is the opening of ‘Water Kiosks’, which is expected to ensure regular supply of potable water to drought-hit regions. At least one water kiosk will be operational in every grama panchayat ward. Water will be supplied to such kiosks utilising the tanker service of the Kerala Water Authority.