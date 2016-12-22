ED-CBI teams raid cooperative banks

more-in

Joint teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at several branches of the district cooperative banks and service cooperative banks in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Thrissur districts.

Officials said that the raids had been carried out on the basis of specific inputs that some of these banks had received the voided notes in spite of the Reserve Bank of India stipulations against accepting the currency during the demonetisation drive. Huge amounts had been deposited in several accounts since November 8 when the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes began. All these suspicious accounts and transactions are being verified.

Documents are being examined to ascertain the details of the account holders. Cooperative banks usually adopt a mechanism to issue bonds to customers against huge deposits.

The raids would continue in the coming days as well, they said.