Driven by a zeal to serve

Free rides operated by a group of youths from Kallayi came as a relief for several stranded passengers at the Kozhikode railway station on Monday.

Amid the chaos and confusion caused by the dawn-to-dusk hartal in the city on Monday, the initiative of a few youngsters attached to city-based voluntary organisations brought relief to several stranded travellers.

By arranging motorbikes and cars, the youngsters operated free transport service, catering mainly for senior citizens and women who arrived at the Kozhikode railway station on Monday.

Members of Fifa Kallayi, a youth club, camped on the premises of the railway station to operate free pick-and-drop facility for several travellers. About 25 volunteers operated the service from dawn to dusk. The volunteers said they even operated long-distance trips.

“There were several travellers who wanted to reach various hospitals on time. The volunteers helped most of them,” said Salim, who enjoyed a free ride to a city hospital. Some travellers were initially reluctant to accept a bike ride, but chose to do so after witnessing the smooth operation of the service, he added.

The club members said it was their third year in the field, offering free rides to people during hartals and strikes. “It is a small collective of 30 members and we manage to make use of at least 20 motorbikes on such occasions to help those stranded,” they added.

A help desk opened with the support of various private car owners also attended to stranded persons who could not travel on motorbikes. Senior citizens and pregnant women were among those who benefited from the free car trips. The city police also arranged a few services using its buses to various locations.

Team Clean Beach, a group of professionals from the city, used the occasion to clean selected public spaces near the Kozhikode railway station and bus stands.