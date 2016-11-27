Deport pseudo intellectuals, says Sudhakaran

more-in

Foundation stone laid for new Central Library building

Kozhikode: Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Sunday came down heavily on the “pretentious attitude” of some pseudo-intellectuals with a cutting remark that they should be deported from the State for its prosperity.

Laying the foundation stone for the new Central Library building near Malabar Christian College here, the Minister said such “intellectuals” survived on public lectures and seminars. “Some of them are even crazy about making themselves the centre of publicity with an unyielding inclination to grab all awards,” he added.

Expressing strong dissent against the practice of mixing “broken English” with Malayalam by some native speakers, the Minister said it simply exposed the hypercritical attitude of Malayalees who forgot the sanctity of their mother tongue. “Instead of using the term ‘Grandha Sala Sanghom’, we have been after ‘snobbish’ usages like ‘Library Council’, which create a sense of detachment among readers,” he observed.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, presided. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran and District Library Council secretary K. Chandran were present. The library building will be constructed at a cost of Rs.1.65 crore sanctioned from the Asset Development Fund of A. Pradeepkumar, MLA.