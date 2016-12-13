Demonetisation fails to take sheen off Christmas market

more-in

It is that time of the year when joyous bills jingle and Santa comes visiting with his gifts. The bells, gifts and stars of various hues are all ready in shops across the city. And save the difficulties caused by demonetisation, the Christmas market is alive and kicking.

“People coming to buy the decorations with Rs.2,000 notes is our biggest problem. We rarely have enough change for then,” says Arnold, an employee at a popular decorations store in Kozhikode.

However, the shops take extra care not to discourage any customer for want of change.

“We accept even old notes. Credit and debit cards are also accepted,” says Nawaz, an employee at a Nadakkavu shop, who has been in the business for a decade. “Business is as usual. Just like the previous Christmas season,” he adds.

The LED stars are the most sought-after products this year. Electronic crackers that sound similar to fireworks are also popular this season.