Kozhikode

Demonetisation fails to take sheen off Christmas market

A street vendor sells masks of Santa Claus at Westhill in Kozhikode.   | Photo Credit: S_RAMESHKURUP

more-in

It is that time of the year when joyous bills jingle and Santa comes visiting with his gifts. The bells, gifts and stars of various hues are all ready in shops across the city. And save the difficulties caused by demonetisation, the Christmas market is alive and kicking.

“People coming to buy the decorations with Rs.2,000 notes is our biggest problem. We rarely have enough change for then,” says Arnold, an employee at a popular decorations store in Kozhikode.

However, the shops take extra care not to discourage any customer for want of change.

“We accept even old notes. Credit and debit cards are also accepted,” says Nawaz, an employee at a Nadakkavu shop, who has been in the business for a decade. “Business is as usual. Just like the previous Christmas season,” he adds.

The LED stars are the most sought-after products this year. Electronic crackers that sound similar to fireworks are also popular this season.

Post a Comment
More In Kozhikode
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 12:34:54 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Demonetisation-fails-to-take-sheen-off-Christmas-market/article16801496.ece

© The Hindu