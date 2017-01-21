Death of missing girl: youth in police custody

more-in

The Kasaba police have taken into custody a 21-year-old youth, Abhiram Sajeendran, from Kuttikkattoor, near here, in connection with the death of Hanisha Sherin, a 19-year-old girl from Puthiyara who had been found missing since January 7. The police said the girl, who allegedly eloped with the man to Tirupur, succumbed to suspected accident injuries at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night. Investigation was on to ascertain the real cause of the death.

The youth who had reportedly travelled with the girl helped in taking the injured girl to the hospital. He told the hospital authorities that she had been knocked down by a motorbike at Tirupur. After getting the girl admitted to the hospital, he had vanished. The Kozhikode city police, later, tracked him to a festival venue in his home town at Kuttikkatoor on Thursday night.

A senior police officer from the Kasaba station said the youth would be handed over to the Tirupur police for further investigation.

On Friday, the body of the girl was handed over to her family after a post-mortem. It was the third time that the girl had gone missing from home.