Dazzling arts and crafts from Africa, Thailand

The painting of a giant African elephant is what catches the eye at a first glimpse into the Uganda stall at International Craft Fair going on at the Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village. Next to it are a variety of exquisite paintings featuring various facets of the African nation.

The artist Alinda is a jovial woman who patiently answers all the questions thrown at her by the eager crowd. Alinda is accompanied by another craftswoman Maria. The duo has put up a variety of craft items.

Ivory is a predominant ingredient in many of the items on display here. The unique masks are a novelty for the local crowd. The jewellery in paper beads as well as sugar beads plays a major role in attracting young women to this stall. “I bought one of those bracelets for my daughter. They are quite unique and the craftsmanship is splendid. The cost is worth it,” said Bidula P.B.

One of the stalls from Thailand mainly features ceramic artefacts including moving fridge magnets and ceramic fishes that effortlessly float on water. They have also brought in a wide range of fancy jewellery.

The Piyaradd stall from Thailand upholds the Christmas mood here with a variety of lanterns and decorations. The decorations were quite popular among the Christmas shoppers, as they could be used to decorate the Christmas trees.

This is the first time craftsmen from foreign countries are taking part in the in the five-year-old annual fair.