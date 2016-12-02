Cusat finds place in BRICS rank list

more-in

Cochin University of Science and Technology has found a place in the prestigious Times Higher Education BRICS and Emerging Economics Ranking 2017.

An official release claimed that Cusat was the only university from Kerala ranked in this list of academic performance based on a comprehensive survey conducted among the 50 emerging economies including BRICS countries.

Only 26 universities from India are placed in the rank list of 300 select universities among the 50 countries. The ranking is based on 13 performance indicators including each university’s strengths against all of its core missions - teaching, research, industry links, knowledge transfer and international outlook, it said.

Cusat had earlier found a place in the Times Global University ranking. It had also bagged the 30th position in the National Institute Ranking Framework of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Vice Chancellor J. Letha said that the global recognition came as a result of the academic reforms being made by the university in tune with the changing times.