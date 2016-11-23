Court acquits all accused in Downtown attack case

more-in

The Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court (IV) here on Wednesday acquitted eight Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists, including its State president K.P. Prakash Babu, in a case of attack on a restaurant in the city two years ago.

The case related to a gang attacking a new restaurant — Downtown Café on P.T. Usha Road near the Fourth Gate — alleging that the owners facilitated immoral activities. They went on a rampage shattering the glass panes and destroying furniture, television sets, and other property. The incident occurred on October 23, 2014.

The group attacked the restaurant after a television channel aired the visuals of young couples and students at the restaurant.

Magistrate K. Vidyadharan acquitted the accused since the witnesses failed to identify them in court. All the witnesses from the prosecution side had turned hostile during the trial.

Those acquitted include BJYM district president Prabesh Marad, district vice president Babish Unnikulam, district treasurer T. Nived, BJP district committee member Prashob Kootoli, North Mandalam general secretary K. Shibu and activists T. Rijin and K.P. Bijith.