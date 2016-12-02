Couple robbed at gunpoint

more-in

Kozhikode: An elderly couple was robbed at gun point by a two-member gang, who pretended as Maoists, at Kodenchery on Thursday night. Police officials said the incident took place around 9 p.m. when the two were busy with watching television.

In the petition, the couple Augustine and Gracy claimed that they lost around eight sovereign of gold ornaments in the incident. After the theft, the robbers also locked the septuagenarians inside the store room of their house.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thamarassery) K. Ashraf said the assailants manhandled the two at gun point when they tried to resist the robbery attempt. “As per their statement, the robbers had also introduced themselves as Maoists and even sought rice from the house,” he said.

Along with the gold ornaments, the robbers also took away one of the mobile phones used by the couple to foil their attempt to contact the police. However, it was later found abandoned near by the house during the search of the Kodenchery police.

Mr. Ashraf said the case would be investigated further under the leadership of the Thamarassery Circle Inspector. “Directions have been issued to trace all similar nature of cases from the rural areas and speed up the inquiry,” he added.

