Corpn. council slams Sangh Parivar for ‘insulting’ CM

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation council on Friday passed an adjournment motion flaying the Sangh Parivar for allegedly insulting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, recently. CPI(M) councillor P. Anitha, who presented the motion, said providing security to a visiting Chief Minister was the responsibility of the host State and showing disrespect to him was an insult to Kerala.

BJP councillor E. Prashanth Kumar said the motion was politically motivated and the Chief Minister had misunderstood the incident in which the police sought time to deal with the tense situation at a venue he was supposed to visit. He said the host State had conveyed its apology over the incident.

The council decided to forward a calling attention motion by CPI(M) councillor T.C. Bijuraj to the State government seeking extension of the cut-off date to provide affidavits for social welfare pensions to December 31.

CPI(M) councillor K.S. Prabheesh Kumar sought the council’s attention to the dilapidated condition of the Medical College, Karanthur Road.

The lack of security fence for transformers in Kappakkal was brought to the council’s attention by CPI(M) councillor C.K. Zeenath. IUML councillor K.T. Beerankoya said several applications for financial aid for the wedding of daughters of widows were pending for consideration.

Incomplete projects

Janata Dal (United) councillor P. Kishenchand invited the council’s attention to the large number of projects under the Corporation’s Plan fund, which are to be completed before March 31. He said only 15 of the 566 projects had been completed so far.