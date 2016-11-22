Cooperative sector adopts steps to tide over crisis

more-in

Customers can start new accounts at KDC Bank, enabling them to withdraw Rs.24,000 a week

In a bid to alleviate the woes of thousands of account holders following the Centre’s demonetisation drive, the cooperative sector in Kozhikode district has adopted a series of measures to put into practice from Tuesday.

Deposit holders of primary cooperative banks and cooperative societies will be offered facilities including cheque and real-time gross settlements system. “The cheque of the district cooperative bank will be issued through these primary banks and societies. Customers can use the cheque against their deposits in their banks to settle bills at hospitals, jewellery showrooms and department stores. Modalities have been worked out,” Kozhikode District Cooperative Bank (KDC Bank) president Manayath Chandran told The Hindu.

The decisions were taken based on three separate meetings of presidents and secretaries of primary cooperative banks, and primary cooperative societies and executive committee of the KDC here on Monday. The meetings were held based on the directive of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to take steps to wriggle out of the demonetisation crisis that has resulted in choking of funds to cooperative banks.

Customers can start new accounts at the KDC Bank enabling them to withdraw Rs.24,000 a week as per the regulation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “Accordingly, the amount will be deducted from the original account in the primary sector,” Mr. Chandran added.

Individuals and institutions will be allowed to withdraw a sum of Rs.50, 000 per week from their current accounts. The immediate steps will relieve the anguish of a large section of 3.83 lakh cooperative bank account holders in Kozhikode.

The cooperative sector in the district like elsewhere in the State had come a standstill since the Prime Minister declared the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes and the RBI imposing stringent restrictions on the cooperative sector. Only the KDC with its 63 branches, regional branch of the State Cooperative Bank and six urban banks have RBI licence to carry out banking activities.

“We have no other choice now but to take a concerted effort with other district cooperative banks to approach the Supreme Court against the arbitrary approach of the RBI,” Mr. Chandran said.