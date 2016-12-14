Clerk suspended for alleged links with Left-wing extremists

more-in

A clerk at the Government Polytechnic College at West Hill, who had assisted the relatives of a Maoist, killed in an alleged encounter in Nilambur forest, in securing his body from the mortuary and negotiated with the police on behalf of human rights organisations has been placed under suspension pending inquiry by the Director of Technical Education for his alleged links with Left wing extremist groups.

Rajeesh Kollankkadi, 36, of Vadakara, was suspended from service based on a report submitted by Uma Behra, Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode city.

In his order, Technical Director K. Vijayakumar said the Commissioner had asked him to take action against Mr. Rajeesh as ‘he was an activist of a Left radical group’ and that he breached the rules laid down for the State government employees and involved in activities that could attract a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

He was suspended pending inquiry under Section 10 of the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1960, the order said.

However, Mr. Rajeesh said he was innocent and that he had not participated in any illegal act. “Of course, I had booked a hotel room in Kozhikode following a request from human rights organisations in Tamil Nadu for the Maoists’ relatives. I was also entrusted with holding talks with the police on releasing the bodies from the mortuary of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. I had also provided food to the Maoists’ relatives,” he said.

The suspension, Mr. Rajeesh said, was clearly aimed at targeting him for helping the people from Tamil Nadu. “No explanation was sought from me before the suspension. The police had tried to associate me with M.N. Ravunni of the radical outfit Porattam. I am not part of any Left radical group. But of late, I have been taking up issues concerning human rights,” he said.

He said he was an activist of the Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam, a human rights organisation.