Classrooms to turn smart in 69 schools

Phase-1 of the project to be implemented at a cost of Rs.1.27 crore

Kozhikode: At least one classroom each in all the shortlisted 69 schools in Elathur Assembly constituency will be upgraded to smart classrooms this fiscal, utilising a special fund sanctioned by the State government. The new project, aimed at revolutionising the conventional learning method, will help both government and aided institutions in the area.

Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran, who represents Elathur constituency in the Assembly, told The Hindu here on Friday that the heads of the selected schools would shortly submit detailed project reports and plans for approval within a week. “Our plan is to cover all the selected upper primary schools and high schools in the first phase with a total development fund of Rs.1.27 crore,” he added.

Explaining the objective of the project and the mode of its implementation at a meeting of head teachers and Parents Teachers Association representatives from the shortlisted schools on Friday, Mr. Saseendran said the project was one of the ambitious undertakings for the constituency, and that the cooperation of teachers was vital for its speedy execution.

“Smart Class rooms will have facilities such as high-speed broadband connection, Ultra Short Throw LCD projectors, high-definition screens, digital interfacing, and digital cable connectivity to integrate different machines. The schools will also be allowed to pool their own development fund to broaden the basic facilities,” the Minister added.

To ensure quality installation and uniformity in design, the schools will be encouraged to make use of the expertise of the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron). Mr. Saseendran said arrangements would also be made to train all teachers in developing specific online modules for handling various subjects in the digital classrooms and make use of their full potential for rural students.