City police clamp down on illegal parking

The city police have pressed into service two recovery vans to remove vehicles parked illegally along city roads as part of an action plan to ease traffic congestion.

The recovery vans will carry out regular patrols within city limits and move the illegally parked vehicles to the traffic police station compound.

The police have stepped up action after frequent warnings and the use of wheel clamps failed to yield results. Several motorists continue to leave their vehicles in front of commercial establishments located close to major roads in the city.

“The plan aims to put an end to the practice of dumping vehicles in public spaces. The traffic police have been issued strict directions to track all such vehicles and clear them from the spot,” said Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) A.K. Babu.

He added that vehicles would be released only after the payment of fine and the amount spent for moving them to the police station.

A fine of up to Rs.1,000 may be slapped against erring motorists depending on the nature of violation. The amount may go up if the police have to hire private cranes to shift the vehicles. Regulations will be strictly implemented at bus stands, railway stations and busy tourism spots.

“We are tightening the rule, mainly at locations where ample space is available for legal parking. Shops and commercial establishments should provide the required parking space for their customers,” said Mr. Babu.