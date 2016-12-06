City girl tops Regional Maths Olympiad

more-in

S. Shreya of Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara, Ernakulam, has topped the Regional Mathematical Olympiad sponsored by the National Board for Higher Mathematics and coordinated by the Department of Mathematics at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

An official release here said that Adwaith H. Sivam (St. Antony’s Public School, Anakkal, Kottayam); Allen Joseph (Govt. Model HSS, Cheeral, Wayanad); Devika M. Narayanan, Fathima Zarin Faizal (Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara) will be awarded KSCSTE (Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment ) cash prize, Prof. C. S. Venkataraman and Prof. Abdi memorial prizes at the merit evening to be held in January.

Sherin K. Karyil (Bharatiya Vidyabhavans Vidyamandir, Thrissur); Yadukrishnan R. Menon, Varada R., Samreen Sathar, Nachiket Dev, Ruben Aju George, Haneem E. M., Akhil John Palathra, Abhinav M., Abhirami R., Sandeep Kumar, Harishankar S. K., Ruhi Elizabeth Thomas, Meenakshi C.S. (all from Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara); Arjun A., Shahnaz Shamim S. (St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram); Rajanarasimhan B (SBOA Public School, Ernakulam); Bazil Poulose (Vijaya HSS, Pulpally, Kozhikode); Hrithik Nambiar, Ridhul Sambod (Navy Children School, Naval Base, Kochi); Diya S., Devika Rajeev (Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal); Gopika R. (Providence Girls’ HSS, Kozhikode); Stephan Thomas Varghese (Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram); David Mathews David (Nirmala Matha Central School, Thrissur); Sidharth V. A. (Harisree Vidyanithi School, Thrissur); Alvin Ronni J. (Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar); Sivaprasad S. (GVHSS, Payyoli); Niranjana M. (Savio HSS, Devagiri, Kozhikode); Chethana Pradeep (Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad) have also been selected for the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad to be held on January 15 at Cusat.

More details could be had from Dr. A.Vijayakumar, Regional Coordinator, INMO, Department of Mathematics, Cusat (vambat@gmail.com; M: 9447608851).