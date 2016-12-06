City girl tops Maths Olympiad

more-in

S. Shreya of Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara, Ernakulam, has topped the Regional Mathematical Olympiad sponsored by the National Board for Higher Mathematics and coordinated by the Department of Mathematics at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Devika M. Narayanan and Fathima Zarin Faizal (Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara) along with other winners will be awarded KSCSTE cash prize, Prof. C. S. Venkataraman and Prof. Abdi memorial prizes at the merit evening to be held in January.

Those selected for the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad to be held on January 15 at Cusat include Yadukrishnan R. Menon, Varada R., Samreen Sathar, Nachiket Dev, Ruben Aju George, Haneem E.M., Akhil John Palathra, Abhinav M., Abhirami R., Sandeep Kumar, Harishankar S. K., Ruhi Elizabeth Thomas, Meenakshi C.S. (all from Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara); Rajanarasimhan B (SBOA Public School, Ernakulam); Hrithik Nambiar, Ridhul Sambod (Navy Children School, Naval Base, Kochi); Diya S., Devika Rajeev (Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal); Alvin Ronni J. (Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar); and Chethana Pradeep (Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad.. More details may be had from Dr. A.Vijayakumar - vambat@gmail.com; Mobile: 9447608851.