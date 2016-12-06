Kozhikode

City girl tops Maths Olympiad

more-in

S. Shreya of Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara, Ernakulam, has topped the Regional Mathematical Olympiad sponsored by the National Board for Higher Mathematics and coordinated by the Department of Mathematics at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Devika M. Narayanan and Fathima Zarin Faizal (Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara) along with other winners will be awarded KSCSTE cash prize, Prof. C. S. Venkataraman and Prof. Abdi memorial prizes at the merit evening to be held in January.

Those selected for the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad to be held on January 15 at Cusat include Yadukrishnan R. Menon, Varada R., Samreen Sathar, Nachiket Dev, Ruben Aju George, Haneem E.M., Akhil John Palathra, Abhinav M., Abhirami R., Sandeep Kumar, Harishankar S. K., Ruhi Elizabeth Thomas, Meenakshi C.S. (all from Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara); Rajanarasimhan B (SBOA Public School, Ernakulam); Hrithik Nambiar, Ridhul Sambod (Navy Children School, Naval Base, Kochi); Diya S., Devika Rajeev (Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal); Alvin Ronni J. (Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar); and Chethana Pradeep (Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad.. More details may be had from Dr. A.Vijayakumar - vambat@gmail.com; Mobile: 9447608851.

Post a Comment
More In Kozhikode
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2016 11:02:48 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/City-girl-tops-Maths-Olympiad/article16768704.ece

© The Hindu