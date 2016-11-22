City gets wellness clinic for middle-aged women

more-in

Middle age is the most stressful time for most women, when they are going through the side effects of menopause. Add to it the absence of children who are away for studies and an alcoholic husband, the women in today’s nuclear families swiftly fall into an abyss of depression.

The Women’s Wellness Clinic was launched here on Monday with an aim to tackle not just the physical issues faced by middle-aged women but the emotional ones too.

Stress, loneliness

“In a consumerist society a woman in a nuclear family, especially if she is employed, undergoes a lot of stress and suffers from loneliness as she has no one else to share her woes with,” said Mehroof Raj, founder of the clinic. However, these problems are rarely addressed in our society and is often neglected. The Wellness Clinic deals with the pre, peri and post menopausal issues of women with an added emphasis on the emotional and mental factors. They are offered counselling if necessary.

An important feature of the clinic is the incorporation of art into treatment. “This is an attempt to blend the family medicine stream with art-in-medicine stream”, Dr. Raj said. Music therapy is used for stress relief.

Vice Chancellor of Malayalam University K. Jayakumar inaugurated the clinic in the presence of IMA district president P.N. Ajitha, Additional DMO Asha Devi and District Sub Judge R.L. Baiju.

Musical evening

A musical evening led by Sindhu Premkumar, dedicated to playback singer P. Susheela, was held on the occasion. “P. Susheela’s voice is complete epitomisation of womanhood in all stages. The women in their middle ages, accustomed to Susheela’s songs in their younger days, would feel relieved listening to them at this age,” Dr. Raj explained.

Artist Ratnavalli made a live painting symbolising the role of women in society on the occasion.