Celebration time for Malapparamba school

HC rejects manager’s petition against notification of govt. takeover of school

The joy of the students of AUP School, Malapparamba, knew no bounds on Wednesday. Their five-month-long ordeal inside the Engineers Hall on the Civil Station premises was coming to an end.

As soon as they came to know that the High Court of Kerala rejected the writ petition filed by school manager P.K. Padmarajan questioning the government notification to take over the school, along with four other schools in the State, the students burst out in celebration while MLA A. Pradeep Kumar, District Collector N. Prasanth and the members of the School Protection Committee joined them.

It was on June 8 that the school was closed down after the High Court gave a verdict in favour of the manager that it could be closed down since the manager could not sustain it. However, the years-long fight of the School Protection Committee bore fruit when the State government, which had taken charge just a day ago, decided to take over five schools across the State that were closed down as the managers couldn’t manage them.

The students, 60 in strength, were shifted to the Engineers Hall until the takeover proceedings were finalised. The students have been struggling to cope with the situation in the hall, due to lack of space and furniture. The takeover was delayed after Mr. Padmarajan approached the High Court questioning the government notification as the settlement offer put forth by the government was not acceptable to him.

Hindi teacher of the school, R.K. Iravil, who was in the forefront of the protest, said the school would be shifted back to its original premises very soon.