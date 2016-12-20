Cash crunch eases slightly at city banks

more-in

The rush, and customers’ fury, at bank branches in the cities in the Malabar region cooled on Monday as they could dispense a large amount of cash following replenishments from the cash chests.

However, the cash crunch at the rural branches continued and wary customers turned edgy at several places. There was a sit-in and slogan-raising in front of the State Bank of India branch at Naduvannur on Monday morning. But, as the bank received cash replenishment early, the people’s ire dissipated. The bank was unable to dispense cash on Saturday, which had triggered customers’ anger.

A bank employees’ union leader said the city customers had now resigned to the reality of cash crunch, but those in the villages, who got far less cash and who were not very familiar with online transactions, continued to take out their frustrations on the bank staff.

Tough time in rural areas

SBI and Canara Bank officials in Kozhikode told The Hindu that in the city branches they had a relatively less tense day as they could meet the demands of the majority of customers. The city branches could mostly dispense up to Rs. 24,000 a customer. But the rural branches of these banks generally restricted cash withdrawals at Rs.10,000. Both these banks had a tough time on Saturday. Urban branches of other nationalised banks too found tension easing on Monday.

The banks are now bracing for the heavy demand expected in the Christmas week.

An SBI official said that the pension disbursal period starting from December 27 was going to be a nightmare for the staff as the a large chunk of the Defence, Railways and other Central organisations are paid through the SBI.