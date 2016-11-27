Cardiac patients get a new lease of life through OHP

more-in

Opening Heart Programme enables over 270 patients to return to normal life without bypass surgery or angioplasty

Kozhikode: There was something in common among the 275 people who gathered at Nalanda Auditorium here on Sunday. They had gone through hell and had come back unscathed.

They had severe cardiac problems, including multiple blocks in arteries a while ago, and had decided not to undergo bypass surgery or angioplasty. Today, they live a healthier life, thanks to Opening Heart Programme (OHP) of the Kerala Heart Care Society.

OHP is a customised version of the Therapeutic Life Style Changes (TLC) programme prescribed for cardiac patients across the globe. The programme includes an ideal pattern of diet to reverse coronary atherosclerosis (CAD), exercise, Yoga, counselling (training in relaxation techniques), and optimum medical treatment. “We have treated over 5,000 CAD patients, who were advised bypass surgery or angioplasty, through OHP. We have been successful in avoiding surgical procedures in over 95 per cent cases,” Kerala Heart Care Society president K. Kunhali said.

He added that doctors nowadays advised bypass surgery and angioplasty for only patients who did not respond adequately to intense TLC and drug therapy, and that they were no longer considered the first line of treatment. “We have treated patients with 100 per cent block. In one year, the blocks opened naturally,” Dr. Kunhali said.

The ‘Sangamam’ (get together) of patients who underwent OHP, was organised by Rotary Club of Calicut and National Hospital in association with KHCS. Former Maharashtra Governor K. Sankaranarayanan inaugurated the function.