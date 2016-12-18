Call for RBI mega cash chest in Kozhikode

more-in

The State Banks’ Staff Union has called for setting up a ‘mega currency chest’ in Kozhikode to address the intense cash shortage in the Malabar region.

A. Raghavan, deputy general secretary of the union, pointed out that the currency crunch in the six northern districts as well as Mahe was acute. He told The Hindu that the situation was much worse in Malabar than in the other regions of Kerala.

This was because out of the 250 Reserve Bank of India currency chests, maintained by other banks across the State, only 70 were located in Malabar.

As a result, supply of cash to the banks through the chests was far lower.

He pointed out that before the demonetisation, the 70 cash chests each used hold cash ranging from Rs.100 crore to 300 crore. But now, many of these hardly had Rs.1 crore.

Usually, it took two days for bank officials in Malabar to go and get new cash supplies from the RBI in Thiruvananthapuram. This meant bank branches and cash machines going dry.

Mr. Raghavan suggested that some sort of ‘mega chest’ that could hold a large quantity of cash, say Rs.2,000 crore or Rs.3,000 crore, be set up in Kozhikode.

The mega chest could supply the currency to the other 70 chests which could in turn channel the money to the bank branches. The RBI, in partnership with other banks, especially State Bank of India, could do this relatively easy. Setting up an RBI branch in Kozhikode might take a long time, he noted.

Mr. Raghavan said the exchange and return of the demonetised notes were much higher in the Malabar region compared to central Kerala or southern Kerala. Hence, the demand for cash too was much higher.

Tension at banks

He pointed out that minor scuffles and wordy duels were taking place in many bank branches in the region, mainly in the rural areas. There were arguments and scuffles between banks staff and customers on Saturday at Kodencherry, Naduvannur, Koduvally and Kainatty in Kozhikode district on Saturday. New cash supplies to the Malabar region was expected only on Tuesday and naturally the bank staff would have to face long queues and people’s anger.