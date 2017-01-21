Cabinet decisions yet to be released

more-in

The State government is yet to comply with the State Information Commission’s directive to provide under the Right to Information Act details of the decisions taken by the Cabinet between January 1 and March 12, 2016.

This is despite circulars by the government to publicise within 48 hours the orders issued pursuant to the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers.

In an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court D.B. Binu, an RTI activist, pointed out that the Chief Secretary had instructed the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department to make necessary amendments to the State Secretariat Office Manual to ensure timely publication of the orders/circulars, if possible, on the same day itself.