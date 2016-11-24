CO2 level increase needs to be tackled well: expert

Scientists who attended a five-day workshop at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation interacting with members of the Athikolly Kurichiya Tharavadu in Wayanad on Wednesday.

People should be judicious in utilising the natural resources, he says

A collective action is needed to address the threat arising from increasing carbon dioxide level in the environment, Suresh Das, Executive Vice President, Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of the national training workshop on ‘Agrobiodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Livelihood’ here on Thursday, Dr. Das said people should be judicious in utilising the natural resources of the planet. Collective action from the part of government institutions, scientific community, NGOs, and civil bodies should be raised to compliment sustainable agrobiodiversity management initiatives, Dr. Das added.

While delivering the welcome speech, N. Anil Kumar, Director, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), said mainstreaming plant genetic resources to the larger efforts of ensuring food and nutrition security was the need of the hour.

Farmers’ varieties need to be promoted extensively, as they show significant capacity to adapt to climate change, Dr. Anilkumar added. The five-day programme was organised by the Community Agrobiodiversity Centre of the MSSRF in association with Department of Science and Technology.Prof. M.K. Prasad, member, Steering Committee, MSSRF, presided over the function. As many as 36 scientists from across the country attended the programme. They also visited agricultural farms of tribal farmers.