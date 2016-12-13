CCTV cameras to keep a watch on Corpn. office

more-in

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is planning to set up closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at five points in the corporation office to improve transparency in office activities.

Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak said the cameras were being installed at a cost of Rs.5 lakh and the work would commence as soon as the council gave its nod for the project.

The project is part of an elaborate programme of the corporation to modernise its premises.

The cameras will be installed at the Janasevana Kendram, Revenue and Town Planning Departments and also at the front and back entrance of the building. “It is a step to check tardiness among employees as well,” Ms. Darshak said.

Waste dumping

The corporation also has plans to set up CCTV cameras in every ward to check illegal dumping of waste.

“Despite intensive measures to get rid of the waste, we find people dumping it in empty plots and road sides. This has to be put to an end,” Ms. Darshak said, adding that the cameras set up in Thiruthiyad ward were of great help in booking those found guilty of dumping waste.

“The corporation is now negotiating with various agencies for the supply of cameras,” she added.