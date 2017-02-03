Building permits in Kozhikode may soon be free of red tape

more-in

Harrowing experiences to secure building permits from local self-government bodies will be a thing of the past if the State government successfully executes an automated intelligent software on a pilot basis for the Kozhikode Corporation.

Bengaluru-based e-Governments Foundation, which has helped civic bodies with urban governance and municipal services, will develop the software for Kozhikode city. The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has agreed to fund the ₹50-lakh project. A tri-party agreement for its implementation will be inked among the stakeholders on February 6.

Prevent delays

The software project will help curb corruption, avert delays, and, above all, prop up the digitalisation programme of the government. “The project will take off within nine months and will possibly be implemented across the State. As of now, the building permits go through different levels, resulting in complaints and delays running into months and even years. Disputes mostly arise from non-compliance of rules,” Regional Town Planner K.V. Abdul Malik told The Hindu here on Thursday.

The proposed software that will be made easily available for the public will eliminate bureaucratic mazes in the initial stages. “An architect or an engineer has to upload the application using the software. Only applications cleared by the software need to be submitted to the corporation office for verification,” he said.

A file tracking system will be incorporated into the software to further eliminate delays. The building owner receives an SMS of the dates for document verification and site examination. Also, an exclusive desk will be set up at the Corporation office.

“The building permit will be issued by the officials concerned. The e- governance programme will ensure that any delay at the lower rungs gets intimated to the higher officials including the corporation secretary,” Mr. Malik said.

He said e-Governments Foundation had conceived projects for over 350 municipalities and corporations including Chennai and for Andhra Pradesh to improve accountability and transparency at various levels of administration.

An eight-member task force involving technicians and engineers and an e- governance sub-committee drawn from the corporation’s consultative committee have been formed for the purpose of initiating the project. “The Regional Town Planning Office will function as the nodal office,” Mr. Malik added.