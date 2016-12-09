Bid to conserve biodiversity: Saseendran

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran inaugurating ‘Haritha Keralam’ project by renovating the pond of the Sree Eranellur Mahavishnu temple at Panamaram in Wayanad district on Thursday.

With the completion of the Haritha Keralam project next year, the State will regain its lost biodiversity, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level launch of the project at Panamaram on Thursday by renovating the pond of the Sree Eranellur Mahavishnu temple, a pond spread over 1.5 acres in the grama panchayat,

Mr. Saseendran said that a few years ago Wayanad was known for its cool climate, crystal clear water and fresh air. But now the district was facing a drought-like situation even before the onset of summer.

“Though the State is also known as God’s Own Country, the purity of the divine presence has disappeared with the destruction of its biodiversity,” Mr. Saseendran said adding that the destruction and over-exploitation of nature was the major reason for the increasing number of hospitals and patients in the State.

“The past glory of the State can be restored only by conserving biodiversity, protecting water sources, executing proper waste disposal mechanism, and reviving agriculture, for which the government has launched the comprehensive project with public participation,” Mr. Saseendran said.

As many as 23,000 projects for the conservation of water sources, waste disposal, and agriculture would be launched in the State. Of these 512 projects would be launched in the district, he added.

The Minister also directed the District Collector to ensure the active participation of the youth and NGOs for the smooth and successful implementation of the project and complete it in a time-bound manner.