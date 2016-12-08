Banks push for PoS machines

more-in

Kozhikode: With the Union government aggressively pursuing its policy of cashless transactions, banks in the district, like elsewhere in the State, are planning to procure point-of-sale (PoS) machines to supply the card swiping terminals to the trading community.

The Centre has issued directions to all the banks in the country to install an additional 10 lakh new PoS terminals by March 31, 2017 aimed at facilitating the move towards cashless transactions. Banks have already placed orders with PoS manufacturing companies following the currency crunch triggered by the demonetisation drive.

According to the Union Ministry of Finance, the country today has about 15 lakh PoS terminals. Banks have already placed orders for 6 lakh PoS machines and another 4 lakh machines are likely to be ordered in the coming days. However, the requirement differs from city to city and town to town.

“Different banks in the public and private sectors adopt different strategies to expand their subscriber base with growing competitions. However, customers could also go for other options including e-wallets and Unified Payment Interface. People would be compelled to switch over to digital mode of transactions following a shortage of cash at banks and ATMs, ” said K. Bhuvanadas, Lead Bank Manager, Kozhikode.

Most of the retail outlets in the city are equipped with PoS terminals and many of them have submitted applications for wireless modes of payment which they feel is faster when compared to landline enabled machines. “Both sometimes develop glitches during peak hours and troubleshooting gets delayed,” said P.S. Abdul Gafoor, who runs a wholesale sports shop at Kallai.

As of now, many banks offer discounts on PoS usage. Some banks have waived the monthly rent for landline PoS but charges for wireless devices depends on the deposits of the commercial establishments at the banks. “Now many banks have started demanding monthly rentals on the second machines,” said K. Gireeshan, a restaurant manager.

As per an order of the Reserve Bank of India, banks have been allowed to charge 0.75 per cent on debit card transaction up to Rs.2,000 and one per cent for all transactions above Rs.2,000. This is apart from the service tax. However, all this has been waived till December 31 to encourage digital transactions.