Banking kiosks at Akshaya centres

In a bid to step up financial inclusion in the district, the district administration has made facilities at selected Akshaya centres to function as banking kiosks.

An account can be opened by remitting a minimum amount of Rs.10. One can approach the banking kiosks by producing an Aadhaar card and photograph.

The customers can withdraw money from Aadhaar-linked bank accounts as well as do other transactions such as fund transfer, the Akshaya project manager said here on Tuesday.