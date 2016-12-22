Bank unions seek compensation

more-in

The All-India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have asked the Central government to pay compensation to relatives of bank customers and employees who lost their lives in incidents related to demonetisation.

The associations also sought appropriate compensation for the bank employees and officers who have been working extra hours and putting in extra effort to meet customers’ demand for exchange of demonetised currency notes and withdrawal of cash.

They also wanted the authorities to ensure the safety of bank employees who face the wrath of people unable to withdraw their money from the banks.

The associations have announced a week of demonstrations and dharnas starting from December 28 to press the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to supply adequate cash to all banks and branches. Their units will write letters to the Union Finance Minister asking him to solve the cash crunch at once.

The associations have called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the unearthing of huge hoards of new currency notes from wealthy and influential persons across the country. The have urged the RBI to ensure transparency in supply of currency notes to various banks.