BJYM leader’s house attacked at Nadapuram

An unidentified gang attacked the house of a senior Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader at Kadameri in Nadapuram on Wednesday night.

Police officers on Thursday said the house of Praful Krishna, BJYM State general secretary, was targeted by the gang with bulbs filled with used engine oil. The rear side of the house was partly blackened in the attack.

As per a statement of the complainant, a gang came on a motorbike and threw oil-filled bulbs at the house. He alleged that the attack was carried out by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.

Crude bomb thrown

In another incident, a crude bomb was thrown at the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Kadameri in Ayanchery grama panchayat. The incident came just four hours after the attack on Mr. Krishna’s house. BJP leaders alleged that CPI(M) workers were trying to fuel tension at Nadapuram violating the assurances made at a recent all-party meeting.

Following the incident, the Rural police, with the support of a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, conducted a search on Mr. Krishna’s house premises and the RSS office.

Two country-made bombs were recovered from the compound of the RSS office.

Two PVC pipes, reportedly used for making pipe bombs, were found on the burial ground of Nadapuram Juma Masjid in another search operation.