BJP demands apology from CPI(M)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary Shobha Surendran has asked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to tender an apology to the people for ‘calling a hartal in support of black money holders and anti-nationals’. Inaugurating a people’s assembly organised by the BJP’s Kozhikode unit in front of the Income Tax office here on Tuesday she said the CPI(M), which had earlier stood against the monopolists, was now speaking for them. The hartal was for black money holders, fake currency racket and extremists. People in Kerala and Tripura had to face difficulties on account of the hartal. But the party failed to get support in West Bengal, she said.