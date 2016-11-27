Audiology centre renovated with world-class facilities

more-in

The facility at the medical college will be opened on Tuesday

Kozhikode: Health Minister K.K. Shailaja will inaugurate the renovated Centre for Audiology and Speech Pathology at the Government Medical College here on Tuesday. The centre, which is part of the department of ENT at the medical college, was renovated with financial assistance from the Kerala Social Security Mission under the Department of Social Justice.

The renovated centre has enough space to handle the rush for cochlear implant under the government’s Sruthitharangam project. P. Muraleedharan Namboothiri, head of the department of ENT, medical college, said 151 out of a total of 195 cochlear implant surgeries undertaken at the centre were under the Sruthitharangam project.

The centre caters for an average of 12,000 patients every year, while around 4,000 children visit the facility for speech therapy alone. Besides, around 15,000 new-born babies undergo Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS) at the centre every year.

The facility, which functions from the sixth floor of the super-specialty block of the medical college, is spread over 4,000 square feet. It consists of six sound-treated world-class audiology rooms, hearing aid test lab, hearing aid programming room, mapping room, ear mould lab, and voice lab. Besides, there are 12 rooms for auditory verbal therapy and speech therapy. At least 22 patients can avail the services of the centre at a time. The services include testing the quality of hearing aids, free hearing aid distribution for children under 18 years of age, speech evaluation therapy, auditory verbal habilitation, certification for hearing disabilities, and voice test.

There are plans to start courses in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India at the centre, Dr. Namboothiri said.