At Sargaalaya, a celebration of crafts

Artisans from Uganda with their exhibits at the international pavilion at Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village near Iringal in Vadakara on Sunday.

In a celebration of the grandeur of traditional craftsmanship from around the world, the sixth edition of the International Arts and Crafts Festival got off to a colourful start at Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal near Vadakara on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the fair, hosted with the support of around 400 award-winning artisans from India and abroad.

This year, the participation of craftsmen from Thailand and Uganda is one of the biggest attractions of the crafts fiesta. Exclusive home decor items, metal carvings, paper ornaments, Batik works and wire-made art works top the exhibits at the international pavilion.

The 19-day exhibition will witness the participation of foreign delegates as well as their Indian counterparts from 23 States.

National pavilion

At the national pavilion, the items on display include Rajasthan’s Kavad art, West Bengal’s mat weaving works and Gujarat’s hand-made copper bells. Some stalls also offer a chance for visitors to see artisans making their products.

A separate pavilion has been arranged for displaying craft items from various government-supported undertakings in the country.

Eight such firms, including the Kerala Handicrafts Development Corporation and the National Handloom Development Corporation, are taking part in the crafts festival.

The total investment for the fair is around Rs.2 crore.

Organisers said around two lakh people visited last year’s crafts expo.

The expected turnout this year was around three lakh and arrangements had been made to accommodate the crowd, they said, adding that the support of eminent organisations such as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Central Silk Board and Kerala State Apex Handicrafts Society helped them prepare for the show.