Aslam murder: police zero in on 2 more Kannur natives

The special investigation team constituted to probe the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker K. Aslam has traced the whereabouts of two more Kannur natives who were allegedly part of the gang that hacked the IUML worker. With the arrest of these persons, the police would be able to wind up the probe that was launched nearly two months ago.

A senior police officer with the investigation team said 11 persons were arrested in connection with the murder case so far. “The identification parade of the two Kannur natives, who were arrested on Thursday, will be held shortly with the permission of the Chief Judicial Magistrate,” he added.

The IUML worker was hacked to death allegedly by a group of CPI(M) workers on August 12. Aslam was one of the accused who were acquitted in the murder of Democratic Youth Federation of India activist Shibin Bhaskaran.